Local Scholarship winners announced

The following individuals have been awarded a local scholarship, as announced at the PCHS Senior Awards Assembly Monday.

BOBBY AND MARTHA JACKSON SCHOLARSHIP ($1,000 each)

(Representing the Jackson family is Paige Cash)

Carter Murray

Kayla Patterson

DUANE DISHON SCHOLARSHIP ($500)

Hannah Bopp

LEE COOK MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP ($1000)

Dakota Talbert

BRYAN LEE AND MARY LYNN AKERS MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP ($1000 each)

Breanna Lytton

Bethany Petty

CAMERON FITZWATER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP ($1000 each)

Abigail DeCosta

Elizabeth King

Beth Shelor

Noah Whitlow

EDGAR P. AND PAULINE BUNTS SCHOLARSHIP ($1,000 each)

Aliyah Ba

Kaylee Corvin

Sierra Felty

Josie Pifer

HARVEY D SHELBURNE MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP ($1,000)

Hannah Bopp

MICHELE ADKINS SCHOLARSHIP ($1,000 each)

Paige Hopkins

Alexa Nicely

Kyra Tosh

CRITZER ELEMENTARTY PTO SCHOLARSHIP ($250)

Stephanie Covey

DUBLIN ELEMENTARY PTO SCHOLARSHIP ($250 each)

Ryan Castle

Grace Hurst

PULASKI PANTHER SCHOLARSHIP ($500 each)

Meagan Cox

Ryan McPeak

RIVERLAWN ELEMENTARY PTO MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP ($150 each)

Riley Jarrells

Evan Sommervell

JANIS CARTER SCHOLARSHIP SNOWVILLE ELEMENTARY ($200)

Alyson Quesenberry

JUDITH M. BARR SCHOLARSHIP SNOWVILLE ELEMENTARY ($200)

Derek Akers

PULASKI COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL PARENT-TEACHER ORGANIZATION SCHOLARSHIP ($1000 each)

Josie Brewer

Benjamin Poe

RICHARD LINEBERRY SCHOLARSHIP ($500)

Makenna Stigger

CHRIS STEVENS MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP ($400)

Clayton Arnold

Briggs Robinson

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION SCHOLARSHIP ($500 each)

Stephanie Covey

Alicia Noble

DEBORAH LINKOUS MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP-BELSPRING UNITED METHODIST CHURCH ($250 each)

Jayla Lewis

Braylin Morehead

LELIA ROBBINS IRVINE MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP ($1,500)

Rebekah Downey

MATTHEW SHREWSBURY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP ($500)

Briggs Robinson

LEAD THROUGH SERIVCE SCHOLARSHIP ($1000)

Breanna Lytton

MARGARET E. BREWER SCHOLARSHIP ($5000 a year FOR 4 YEARS for a total scholarship award of $20,000)

Rachel Hodges

PATRICIA WRIGHT SCHILLIG, CLASS OF 1964 SCHOLARSHIP ($3000)

Hannah Gregory

Written by: Editor on May 24, 2019.

Comments

comments