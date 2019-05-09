Lady Cougars drop close one to Knights

By DAVID GRAVELY

Fans who made their way out to the Lady Cougar softball field Tuesday were treated to a pitcher’s duel as Josie Brewer of Pulaski County and Abby Weaver of Cave Spring put on a pitching clinic that ended with a 3-0 win for the visiting Knights.

The loss moves the Lady Cougars to 6-12 on the season.

The game was scoreless heading into the sixth inning, with both teams playing hard and solid defense behind their pitchers. The two teams combined for only three errors on the night. The Lady Cougars committed one in the top of the second and one in the third inning. The Knights committed one in the bottom of the fifth.

The pitchers kept the hit count low as well. Pulaski County only managed two hits for the night, Cave Spring had six.

The three winning runs came in the top of the sixth inning on the strength of two walks, a single and a double by the Knights.

Pulaski County threatened but simply couldn’t put a runner across home plate. They left eight runners stranded on base. Jordyn Linkous and Brewer had the two Pulaski County hits. Erin Russell earned two walks. Cheyenne Reed, Jordan Hill, Laikin Smith and Brewer earned one walk each.

Brewer went the distance on the pitching rubber giving up six hits, three walks and three earned runs while striking out 11 batters. Those 11 strikeouts bring her season total to 197 and her career total to 622.

She finished her freshman year with 140 strikeouts then had 129 her sophomore year. Her junior year she turned in 156 strikeouts. With those numbers now confirmed, Brewer holds the season and career strikeout record with 622 strikeouts. Ironically, the person who previously held that record, Caitlin Spears, has a younger sister who is also on this Lady Cougar team, Laikin Smith.

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to be back in action Thursday when they host the Salem Spartans. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

