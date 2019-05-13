JV Lady Cougars play strong

By DAVID GRAVELY

When you’re a young team made up of five middle schoolers, one freshman and six sophomores, things can get tough as you play a schedule against teams with mostly freshman and sophomores. That gets even tough when you lose a few players to injuries or illnesses.

It gets even tougher when you suddenly find yourself with only eight players to take the field.

That was the case in the final junior varsity contest of the season against the Cave Spring Knights this week. Pulaski County had eight able bodied players take the field against 11 players for the Knights. Cave Spring could have, in the interest of fairness, played with less players. They chose not to do that.

Either way, the Pulaski County ladies took the field and never came off. They played hard and they played with heart. Near the end of the game Cave Spring snuck two late goals past an exhausted defense to take a 4-0 victory back to Roanoke.

Winning is important in sports. Why else would a player want to take the field to compete? In this one case, however, Pulaski County can be proud of their team despite the loss.

If you are a young lady who is interested in playing soccer for Pulaski County, business is about to pick up. JV Head Coach Dianne Anderson will be working with coaches this summer and fall in the hopes of developing younger players to prepare them for the move to an eventual middle school team. That team will focus on fundamentals and footwork. They will teach players the needed skills and get them in the shape to not only play, but compete at a high level.

The first year or two of middle school soccer may be tough. Most of the highly skilled eighth-graders will likely still be pulled up to the JV squad to keep it competitive, leaving sixth and seventh-grade students to defend the middle school programs honor. Eventually, those sixth-grade players will become eighth-grade players with two years of experience under their belts. That is when Pulaski County will level the playing field, even If it’s just a little bit.

If the players who were on the JV squad this season continue the path they have set by working hard and playing tough, good things will happen for girls soccer. The addition of a middle school program will help even more, especially if it is under the control of the varsity head coach, as other sports have done.

