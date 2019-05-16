James ‘Jim’ Selmer Eggers Jr.

Oct. 18, 1945-May 12, 2019

RINER, Va. — James “Jim” Selmer Eggers Jr., 73, of Riner, Va., succumbed to his battle with cancer Sunday, May 12, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Selmer Eggers and Blanche Moody Eggers.

Survivors include his life partner, Melissa K. Gross; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael Roy Eggers (Amy), Stephen Wayne Eggers (Jennifer), and James Andrew Eggers; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Alice E. Hite (Lacy); aunts, Mary Ellen Greer and Lola Mae Purdue, and many other relatives and friends.

The family is receiving friends 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va. Memorial services begin at 1 p.m., with Maynard Lee Inman Jr. officiating. Entombment follows in Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

The Eggers family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

