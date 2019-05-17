James Donald Duke III

James Donald Duke, III, 62, of Rustburg passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at his residence. Born April 20, 1957, in Pulaski, he was the son of the late James Donald Duke, Jr. and the late Effie Quessenberry Duke.

James was a journeyman machinist for AMG. He was a loving son, father and brother. James loved to hunt and ride motorcycles, and was a member of the Buzzards Riding Association.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his half-sister.

James is survived by his son, Tyler Duke of Wilton Manors, FL; his stepdaughter, Ashley Massie (Beau Ware); an uncle, Skip Duke of Pulaski; and two grandchildren, Willow Ware and Stone Ware.

A memorial service will be conducted 6:00 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Celebrant Polly Starnes officiating. The family will receive friends following the service until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

