Gladys May Gallimore Hudson

Gladys May Gallimore Hudson, 80, of Dublin, Va., died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at her residence.

She was born July 30, 1938 in Pulaski County, Va., and was the daughter of the late Bessie Anderson Gallimore and William M. Gallimore. Gladys was married to a self-employed dairy farmer, having owned and operated Triple H. Farms in Dublin, Va., alongside their two sons. She was a member of Calvary Chapel in Dublin, Va.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Gladys Virginia Hudson; her husband, Harry H. “Buddy” Hudson; her sister, Pearl Lafon, and a brother, George “Allen” Gallimore.

She is survived by her two sons, George W. Hudson and his wife Julie of Dublin, Va., and Harry H. “Butch” Hudson Jr. and his wife Rhonda of Dublin, Va.; five grandchildren, Megan Melton and her husband Matt, Makayla “Kadie” Hudson, Harry H. “B.J.” Hudson III, George Isaac Hudson and Ryan Hudson; a great-granddaughter, Oakley Melton; a brother-in-law, Wade Lafon of Pulaski, Va., and a sister-in-law, Shirley Gallimore of Oak Hill, W.Va.

Graveside funeral services are Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Thornspring Cemetery, with the Rev. Johnny Howlett officiating.

The family is receiving friends Tuesday, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may given in honor of Gladys to: Gideons International P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on May 13, 2019.

