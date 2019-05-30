Four Lady Cougars make All-District

By DAVID GRAVELY

Four Lady Cougar softball players have been selected as members of the All-River Ridge District softball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Senior Josie Brewer leads the way for Pulaski County after being selected as one of three first team pitchers. Brewer ended her career with Pulaski County by breaking the season strike out record, which she set earlier, and taking over the top spot for career strike outs as well. She will be playing softball for Concord University next season.

Brewer is joined on the first team by Abby Weaver, Taylor Smithson and Taylor Loving of Cave Spring, MaKayla Dowdy, Brooke Anderson and Katie Currin of Blacksburg, Casey Kietrys, Kendall Stanley and Baylee Reasor of Christiansburg, Jordan Read and Bailey Parker of Hidden Valley and Maggie King and Reagan Owens of Salem.

The second team consists of Maddie Thompson and Harley Dove of Christiansburg, Keara Burgoyne and Kaitlyn D’Ambrosio of Hidden Valley, Kaitlyn Baker and Zatyra Dukes of Patrick Henry, MiKayla Ray, Logan Scott, Rachel Riley and Emma Fields of Cave Spring, Brie Kuhar, Tori Dickert and Alexis Snyder of Blacksburg and Morgan Tennant of Salem.

Three Lady Cougars were selected as honorable mentions. Seniors Cheyenne Reed and Laikin Smith and junior Makenzie Reno helped the Lady Cougars earn wins over Galax, Patrick Henry, Northside, Hidden Valley and Carroll County during the 2019 season. Pulaski County was much more competitive this season compared to most of their recent efforts. They lost four of their games by four runs, three others by three runs and one by two points. They lost five games by only one point.

The other players to receive an honorable mention were Sydney Walker and Nina Cummings of Hidden Valley, Maddie Parrish, Kendra Bolen and Haley Smith of Salem, Hannah Peters, Sierra Cox, Hannah Muncy and Alexa Maronic of Cave Spring, Riley Woods of Patrick Henry and Madelynn Evans of Christiansburg.

The Lady Cougar softball team finished the 2019 season with a record of 6-15. They fell in the opening round of the Region 4D tournament to Jefferson Forest by a final score of 4-0.

Pulaski County earned three hits and committed zero errors in the loss. Jefferson Forest collected seven hits and had one error. Senior Jordyn Linkous had two of the three hits for the Lady Cougars and freshman Erin Russell had the other. Brewer went the distance on the pitching rubber in her final game as a Lady Cougar, striking out 11 batters.

