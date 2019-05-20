First responders practice shore-based rescue

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

After months of downpours saturating the ground, it no longer takes much rain to send waterways out of their banks — threatening motorists, pedestrians and others in its way.

Faced with an ever-present threat to the public, first responders must be prepared if or when someone is in need of rescue. That’s why they train.

Despite cooler temperatures last week, three groups of area first responders broke out their water-rescue gear and took to the water for a Shore-Based Water Rescue exercise.

Pulaski County Special Operations Team, Snowville Fire Department and Hiwassee Fire Department took park in the training. Techniques practiced included rescuing with rope throw bags and reach poles, as well as practices to keep rescuers safe while working near water.

Written by: Editor on May 20, 2019.

Comments

comments