Fee to see popular Virginia waterfall could more than double

PEMBROKE, Va. (AP) — The fee to visit one of the most visited waterfalls in Virginia is set to more than double.

The Roanoke Times reports that the U.S. Forest Service is proposing to charge $8 per vehicle to visit Cascades Falls in southwest Virginia. The current fee is $3.

The 69-foot waterfall gets about 150,000 visitors a year and is one of the region’s most popular outdoor recreation spots.

The forest service is currently seeking public comment about the fee increase for finalizing a decision.

Written by: Editor on May 29, 2019.

