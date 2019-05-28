Emma Ruth Bowman Altizer

Emma Ruth Bowman Altizer, age 75, of Dublin, Va., passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at her home.

Born Feb. 17, 1944, in Bluefield, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Charles Emory Bowman and Anna Mae Laws Bowman. Her son, Frank Anthony Hedge; infant daughter, Valerie Loraine Warden; sisters, Shirley Browning and Louise Roseberry, and brother, June Bowman, also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her son, Henry Altizer Jr. and wife Stacy of Pulaski, Va.; grandchildren, Halee Ryan Altizer, Lani Madison Altizer, Brian Anthony Hedge and Christina Hedge; great-grandchildren, Samuel Anthony Hedge and Keenan Barnette; sisters, Freda (Bob) O’Neal of Draper, Va., Barbara (Ralph) Hancock of Pulaski, Va., Linda (Nino) Sylmar of Pulaski, Va., and brothers, David (Desmond) Bowman of Dublin, Va., and Marvin “Tiny” Bowman of Dublin, Va.

Graveside funeral services are 3 p.m., Thursday, May 23, at the Thornspring UMC Cemetery.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhomes.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

