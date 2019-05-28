Debbie Gardner and the village people: Making an impact in Draper

By WILLIAM PAINE

Draper, the quaint little farming community at the west end of Pulaski County, is home to many longtime residents with some families dating back to when the early settlers arrived from the Great Wilderness Road.

Draper has seen its ups and downs. In the early 20th century the railroad swelled its population and brought a measure of prosperity to this farming community.

A century later, the railroad is long gone, as is the post office and the elementary school that used to be there. Through all this community’s transformative events, the beauty of this locality along the New River has remained untarnished.

It was the beauty of the area that first got Debbie Gardner’s attention. Debbie spent her childhood in West Virginia and has always been attracted to the water. As a girl she remembers catching salamanders on the Greenbrier River.

At a relatively young age, Debbie began working for a large family owned business in Teays Valley, West Virginia. There, her duties ranged from accounting to other chores.

“I would do audits through the restaurant to doing book keeping to chasing cows out of the local farm,” said Gardner. “You never knew what you were going to have to do and I absolutely loved it.”

This experience led to a job with Union Carbide, where she worked for their accounting department. She didn’t love working in a “putty colored office” all day and so when she had a chance to transfer to Charlotte with Unison, she took it.

“They used to take PCBs out of electrical transformer and I liked that a lot better,” Gardner related. But it … it didn’t really feed that entrepreneurial spirit that I’ve always had.”

While living and working in Charlotte, Debbie met Bill Gardner. Bill worked for Belk Printing Technologies before starting Classic Graphics at the age of 24.

“They started in the 80s and I think their niche was they really started working with a lot of graphic designers,” Debbie explained.

Through the years, Bill and his partner David Pitts acquired big clients like Lowes, Wachovia Banks and Bank of America. Classic Graphics began in a basement but later employed 300 people.

Debbie enjoyed life in Charlotte but wanted a place on the water that was closer to her parents in West Virginia.

“I’d never heard of this place but it was halfway to my parents and so we started looking for property here,” said Debbie.

Debbie discovered the New River in the 90s and in 1998, the Gardners bought a house on the river.

“It was a little rundown place on Clark’s Ferry Road but all you saw was the beauty of that darn river,” said Debbie. “Across the river was nothing but a mountain. So we really loved it. Now it’s marketed as vacation resort area, not like it used to be. So it’s fun to see things change.”

Bill and Debbie married in 1999.

Debbie dubbed their vacation home Ketahe, which means: My heart is at the river. In 2000, Debbie convinced Bill to rent Ketahe. Two years later, they started New River Retreat.

“I called it New River retreat and Bill wasn’t happy with that because, you can’t call yourself a retreat with one little place,” said Debbie. “But in my mind, it was always going to be more. And then another place came up about a year later that was walking distance from Ketahe and that was what we now call Blue Moon.”

Once again major renovations were needed as Blue Moon had to be raised six feet to get it out of the flood zone. They soon purchased an adjacent house and dubbed this structure Shaman’s Cure.

“Everything we do has some type of meaning behind it,” Debbie explained. “So, we create the names of our places and then we create the story. Every place is unique and it fits the name and the story. You have to know the place before you can create a name and story.”

The three houses comprising the New River Retreat rented well and eventually others on the river asked Debbie to manage their property. The New River Retreat was getting larger.

In 2007 Debbie heard about another piece of property for sale and talked Bill into looking at it with her.

“We were living in Charlotte with no intention in moving anytime that soon,” said Debbie. “When he saw it, he was very quiet. It’s full of rolling hills and the very last place the realtor took us was down by the river. That was it. He had to have it after that. We made an offer without seeing the house.”

Debbie dubbed this place Manataka, which means Place of Peace. The couple resolved to move to the Draper area on a permanent basis.

The next year they bought the Draper Mercantile building, mostly for the purpose of managing New River Retreat.

“The whole thing shifted when we bought this place,” said Debbie. “It wasn’t just about our guests. I can still remember when we hung the first American flag on the porch and the neighbors watched as my niece sang the Star Spangled Banner. There were a lot of emotional experiences here as we were raising the building back up.

I can remember the Allison family bringing their small children in and we were trying to figure if it was the fourth or fifth generation of kids that are now coming up in the Merc.”

Bill had a buyer for his printing business, but the stock market crash nixed that. Bill would have to stay in Charlotte till he sold the business. Debbie enrolled her youngest daughter Kate at PCHS and Bill came on weekends.

As the couple made major renovations in the Draper Mercantile building, their restaurant business evolved almost by accident.

“The restaurant … I really honestly never meant to get started. We just had to have food. We were selling food out of crock pots before I even realized you couldn’t do that.”

Bill finally sold his printing business and joined Debbie at Manataka, which is coincidentally located on Gardner Road.

The sale of the business allowed them to keep buying property in Draper. Debbie rebranded the Draper Mercantile into the Merc and began thinking about expanding the business and business opportunities for others.

“My goal from the very beginning was to build a platform so others who were passionate in certain areas can come up with their own businesses,” Debbie explained. “The first time I turned something over was two years ago to Chad and Jen. He was our daytime chef and now he owns his own restaurant, which was his dream.”

Sheila Brown, who ran Human Resources for the Merc had always wanted to own a tea house. Last July she opened Draper Blooms Tea Garden in the building next door.

These days, the Merc is part of a larger business community known as Draper Village. The Gardner’s own all of the buildings comprising the Draper Village. Those doing business in these buildings do not pay rent but rather give a percentage of their profits to Draper Village.

“The only way to do this and to do it well is to get the right people in place to take care of their section and I’m continuing to take care of the overall village,” said Debbie. “We do this through supporting each other through collaboration not competing.”

The list of newly minted entrepreneurs goes on. Kim Fox runs The Draper Village Wedding and Events Company, which utilizes the newly renovated 19th century era chapel across the street from the Merc. Kelly McCoy opened The Whole You, a healing arts/massage therapy business located inside the Merc.

“We have a marketing team upstairs. We help them build their website, create their logos and do their business cards,” said Debbie. “They need help, they’re new businesses. Our maintenance guy Chris Edwards first came when he was 15. He’s now 21 and he owns Tophee Works and does all the maintenance on all of our properties. Our bookkeeper, Emily Chrisley, now does books for the whole village. Catherine has taken over Merc Farms and now owns her own company called Virginia Field Goods. Lee Spiegel owns Pulaski Grow and manages a youth training center while maintaining a green house. The latest Draper Village business opened last month. It’s a vineyard called Spinning Jenny and it’s owned by Jennifer and Curtis Brown.”

Bill occupies himself mostly with the 30 homes on the New River Retreat side of the business. The Gardners own nine of these properties and manage the rest.

Debbie’s daughter Kate takes care of marketing along with their newest hire, Shiza Manzoor. The Gardner’s son Trey lives nearby and daughter Ashley plans to come to Draper soon to practice the healing arts, even though both vowed to never live in such a rural locale.

Bill’s brother Brian recently joined the team as Draper Village’s Spiritual Director.

It’s a nice scene, but does she ever want to return to the big city?

“I always liked Charlotte, it wasn’t that I dislike Charlotte, but this is what I like the most. This is very purposeful living, because we have everything we need. Imagine being lucky enough to be in a place that you can help raise a community in a positive way and have an impact through acting as our own business incubator. We’re raising people to achieve things that they dreamed about, but didn’t see it as possible. It’s exciting.”

Yes, exciting things are happening in the little village along the river.

