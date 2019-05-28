Widgetized Section

CTE/STEM students show their LOVE

WILLIAM PAINE/SWT
Members of PCHS welding class from left: Zach Lovingood, Ethan Southerland, Elizabeth Nixon and Bobby Petty(welding instructor).

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Virginia is for Lovers and today love dwells in the welding shop of Pulaski County High School.

As part of the celebration of the 50-year anniversary of the “Virginia is for Lovers” tourism campaign, localities all over the Commonwealth have erected LOVEworks meant to highlight the best aspects of their respective communities.

Some months ago, Draper residents Carol Smith and Brian Gardner contacted New River Community College Art Professor Tammy Parks to make a fitting design for that community’s LOVEwork.

