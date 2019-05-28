Council gets tour of West Main projects

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A faulty floor and historic tax credit issues have resulted in significant delays for several West Main Street businesses and apartments, but the developer plans to have them ready by Halloween, barring any other surprises.

Steve Critchfield of West Main Development met with members of Pulaski Town Council Tuesday evening for a walking tour of buildings at 85, 87, 89 and 94 W. Main St. The purpose of the tour was to update council members on the status of the building remodels — now 50 percent complete.

When the remodeling is finished, the buildings will house three new businesses, Crescent City Café, Pulaski Business Center and Next Level Virtual Reality, as well as offering four upper-level one- and two-bedroom apartments for lease.

