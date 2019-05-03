Cougars fall on senior day

By RODNEY YOUNG

What started out as a good senior day turned into a not so pleasant finish. Leading 4-0 after three innings, the Cougars could only watch as the Cave Spring Knights scored in their last four at bats, to defeat the Cougars 11-4.

The Knights scored two runs in the fourth, four in the fifth, two in the sixth and three more in the seventh to close out the win.

Jalen Buster scored four runs as did Andrew Neighbors. Caleb Pritchard had three hits and Neighbors had two. AJ Cacciatore knocked in two runs as well as Neighbors. Holden Wilkerson settled down after he gave up four runs in the first two innings on three hits. He picked up the win as he held the Cougars to just two after the second inning.

Pulaski County got two hits apiece from Ethan Gallimore and Clay Remington. Gallimore had two RBI and did senior Caleb Kirtner. Gallimore took the loss in relief of senior starter Chris Remington. Remington went three and two-thirds innings. He didn’t give up a hit but he walked five, threw four wild pitches and hit a batter. Gallimore went one and one-third and was tagged for four runs and six hits.

Five Cougar pitchers surrendered 11 walks, six wild pitches and two hit batters. Five of the runs the Cougar pitchers gave up scored on wild pitches. Seven of the runs the Knights scored came off walked batters.

“We gave up way to many walks and wild pitches,“ said a disappointed Cougar Head Coach Greg Allen. “When you play really good team, and Cave Spring is, you can’t do that! We paid for all those free bases we gave them.“

The loss dropped the Cougars to 5-10 on the season and 1-7 in district play. They are slated to play at Christiansburg Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

