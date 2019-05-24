Commencement speakers announced

By DAVID GRAVELY

Two students from the graduating class of 2019 have been selected to speak at the commencement ceremony. Students who qualify for this honor must first attain a Grade Point Average of 4.0 or higher or be a Most Valuable Cougar nominee. The Class of 2019 had a remarkable 62 students eligible to apply to speak.

From the eligible applicants, interested students then had to complete an application which includes their explanation as to why they would like to speak at Commencement. The applications were then evaluated and ranked by a committee comprised of all students eligible to speak at commencement and specified faculty representatives.

The first of this year’s commencement speakers is Miss Audrey DeCosta. Audrey is the daughter of Mitch and Bonnie DeCosta. She will attend University of Virginia in the fall.

The second commencement speaker for the Class of 2019 is Miss Breanna Lytton. Breanna is the daughter of Brian and Tracy Lytton. Breanna will attend Virginia Tech in the fall to study Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise in pursuit of a career as a Physician or physician’s assistant.

