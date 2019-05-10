Come learn about Main Street

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

As the town of Pulaski moves closer to becoming a full-fledged Virginia Main Street community, citizens and businesses have a chance Tuesday to learn more about what that means.

Pulaski on Main and town leaders are hosting an informative webinar on the Main Street program Tuesday, noon to 1 p.m., at the Historic Train Depot, south Washington Avenue. Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development are sponsors.

The town has been a commercial district affiliate of the Main Street program since November 2017, but is now considering taking steps to become a Main Street Community.

Catherine Van Noy of Pulaski on Main said DHCD, which operates Virginia Main Street, might open an application for a new community to enter the program next spring. She was asked during the recent historic resources conference whether Pulaski is ready to enter the Main Street program.

Part of that process is bringing business owners and citizens together to “identify assets, strategically place themselves in their regional economy, and develop a shared vision to sell the world,” according to a Pulaski on Main press release.

Tuesday’s webinar will outline basics of the Main Street program and its approach to “preservation-based downtown revitalization.”

The webinar is free and no reservations are required.

For more information, contact Pulaski On Main at 818-7414

