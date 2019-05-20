Claytor cataloging commences

By WILLIAM PAINE

Appalachian Power has put in motion a project to visually catalog the entire 100-mile shoreline of Claytor Lake. Appalachian Power owns the Claytor Lake Dam and most all property on the shoreline up to 1,850 feet above sea level.

The normal level of Claytor Lake is approximately 1,846 feet above sea level, so Appalachian Power’s ownership extends four vertical feet from the lake’s surface. This means that Appalachian Power’s property line is dependent on the lay of the land, with AP’s property boundary extending several feet onto land where there’s a gently sloping shoreline.

“We do periodic inspections,” said John Shepelwich of Appalachian Power. “We’re looking at things all the time but this is more detailed and is being done by the AEP Real Estate Group. They look at all the property the company owns and catalog everything that is within that property. We want to see what’s on our property and make sure we know what’s there.”

