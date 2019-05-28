Chime Tate Saltz

Chime Tate Saltz, 72, of Pulaski, Va., passed Monday, May 20, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Lee and Kalima Dalton Tate; her husband, Rhea “Bunny” Saltz, and daughter-in-law, Theresa Baldwin Saltz.

She is survived by her children, Stephen Saltz, Tige Saltz, David Saltz, Lizabeth Saltz Green (Rick), and Rhea Saltz Jr.; her brother, William Tate II (Karen) and their children, Lee Tate, Mary Clare Harper (Michael), and Graham Tate (Leslie); six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and four great-grand-nieces and nephews, and loving friends, Brenda Waller, Suzanne Steele and Diana Love.

Chime attended Pulaski High School, where she graduated in 1965 as valedictorian and was a graduate of the University of Richmond’s Westhampton College. She began her teaching career in Richmond in health and physical education at Maggie Walker High School and taught nine years at Salem Church Middle School in Chesterfield County.

She was an art teacher in Pulaski County from 1987 to 2017. Thirty-one of those years were at the elementary level, where she shared her passion and love of art with her students. In 2016, she was honored as “The Teacher of the Year” for Pulaski County Schools. As an artist, Chime was known for her quilt making. She taught quilting for many years for the Virginia Consortium of Quilters and Sew What Fabrics of Wytheville, Va. She gifted many of her hundreds of quilts to family, friends and their children.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Pulaski, Fine Arts Center of the New River Valley and Hands All Around Quilting Guild.

A family graveside service is being held at Drapers Valley Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, followed by a public memorial service at First United Methodist Church of Pulaski at 2. Those attending the memorial service who have been blessed as a recipient of one of Chime’s quilts are requested to bring the quilt to place across the church pew during her “Celebration of Life.”

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to First United Methodist Church of Pulaski or Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley (children’s art education).

The family wishes to thank the staffs of Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center and Medi Hospice for their loving care of Chime. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

