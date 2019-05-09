Breaking records

Pulaski County High School senior Josie Brewer was already in the record books, but Tuesday she set a new mark that may take years to break again. Tuesday against Cave Spring, Brewer recorded 11 strikeouts. Combined with the strikeouts from her previous seasons, Brewer became the new career record holder with 622 strikeouts. She broke the school single season strikeout record her freshman season by throwing 140 strikeouts, followed by 129 as a sophomore and 156 as a junior. This year she has thrown 197 strikeouts with several games remaining on the schedule. Brewer recently signed her official letter of intent to join the Concord University Mountain Lion softball team next year.

