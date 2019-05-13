APCo able to lessen risk in pole collisions

You’re driving along when another motorist hits a utility pole that breaks and drops potentially live electric wires across your vehicle.

What do you do? Can you move or touch anything? You certainly don’t want to get out.

Then emergency services arrive on scene. They can’t do anything until they’re sure the wires are safe, so they call the local power company for assistance.

That’s the situation that occurred in Pulaski Monday, but thanks to technology available in the area of the wreck, the potential danger was able to be neutralized quicker than in the past.

AEP spokeswoman Teresa Hall said the utility company was notified around 6:35 p.m. Monday a pole was broken in a wreck and was resting on top of a vehicle.

In some cases an APCo crew has to be dispatched to the scene to disconnect power from the pole. That can take a while if a crew isn’t nearby, but newer technology available in some areas is addressing that problem.

“For the protection of the crash victim and emergency personnel, Appalachian Power employees remotely opened the breaker and de-energized the power line,” Hall said of Monday’s wreck. “The circuit that provides power in this area is equipped with technology that allows Appalachian Power to remotely disconnect power — a quick action that is of tremendous benefit in situations such as this.”

This technology also limited the amount of time some customers were without electric service.

Hall said power outages from the wreck initially impacted 1,200 power customers. Once the power lines were de-energized service was restored to 800 customers by 7:15 p.m., leaving only 400 customers to await pole replacement at 2:45 a.m.

