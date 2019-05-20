Animals more than a business for Pulaski family

By WILLIAM PAINE

A takes a certain type of person to run an exotic pet shop.

When you walk into Wings, Tails and Fins, a pet store located on Main Street in Pulaski, you can expect to find exotic birds and fish and maybe even a marsupial that you never knew existed.

Ever hear of a Sugar Glider? Don’t be surprised if before leaving the store, this cute native Australian marsupial climbs up your arm and perches on your shoulder (it happened to me). Co-owners Julie Burkhart and Corey Pless might just as well hand a customer a large exotic bird or a tiny lizard, depending on the circumstance.

“I always knew that I was going to be doing something in a pet shop,” said Julie. “That was always like, my favorite place to be. I remember being a small child and mom would always find me in the pet shop around the corner. Opening a pet shop has always been my dream.”

Julie Burkhart is a native of Florida who moved to Virginia to be closer to her mother, who lives in Carroll County. In 2012 she graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in Fisheries and Science and about that same time she met Cory Pless, while working at C&P Discount Pets in Christiansburg.

“We just hit it off,” said Julie. “It was an instant connection.”

Julie had already been working at the store for some time and since Corey shared her affinity for animals, he began working there too.

Corey is from Ashburn, Virginia, and came to Radford with a group of friends. He has remained in the New River Valley ever since.

After being in business for over 20 years, C&P closed and Julie and Cory had a decision to make.

“We were like, OK, I guess now it’s now or never,” said Julie. “We should just buy the stuff that’s important out of that pet shop and start our own.”

The two bought all the necessary implements from the old store to start their own business, but at first didn’t know where to open one.

“Pulaski, I believe, chose us,” said Julie. “That’s mainly because we were trying to find a place where there were no big box stores. We had to have a draw, where people would come and see something that they wouldn’t see at other pet shops. And that is honestly why we’re very bird orientated.”

The two chose the name Wings, Tails and Fins and set out to get the correct permits to open a pet store in downtown Pulaski.

“We had to get the building zoned for live animals,” said Corey.

“It took us four months to open the place up,” said Julie.

“We did have a house full of animals and equipment for quite a while before this place opened,” said Corey. “It was it was pretty interesting. We had a whole pet store jammed into our house for quite a while. We didn’t know was going to take quite as long as it did to get the place zoned.”

“We almost ran out of money,” said Julie.

“But it ended up working out and it’s just grown since then,” Corey added.

The store opened its doors in April of 2014 with very few animals. These days there are about 600 birds in the shop, along with a variety of fish, lizards and some mammals like the Sugar Glider. They don’t sell dogs and cats but do stock some accessories for those more familiar beasts.

“We’re very orientated towards birds,” said Julie. “And the reason for that is because there’s a lot of pet shops that don’t deal with them and that makes it a reason for people to travel here. We’ve had people come here from Mexico and Canada. This is one of the big bird stops people come to because there’s very few large bird stores that actually know what they’re talking about.”

“When people visit, they tend to realize pretty quickly that we know what we’re talking about and that we can teach people how to take care of these animals properly,” said Corey. “And that is what draws people to want to purchase birds from us.”

“We won’t lie to you about the birds,” said Julie. “If we don’t know the history of the bird, then we don’t tell you made up history about them. It’s very important to keep the history of these animals intact because they live longer than people do. Technically, I would view us as their pets because they outlive us.”

Many animals in the store can be obtained with relative ease but birds are different.

“People are like ‘How did you get all of these birds?’” said Julie. “I’m like, ‘Years of networking is how I got these birds.'”

“Because it’s difficult to breed birds and it’s not profitable,” Corey added. “It’s something that people do because they love it.”

The couple takes pride in the idea that Wings, Tails and Fins is not like other pet stores.

“You can come in here and play with the animals,” said Cory. “That’s what makes us different.”.

“Especially when you come in a see half our animals loose in the store,” said Julie.

“You will come in and see animals we have out for you to touch and it’s mostly birds,” said Corey.

Another difference between this pet shop and many other pet shops is that you’ll come in here and you’ll see these animals set up in the way that I want you to set them up in your household,” said Julie. “What we like to say is, if you like what you see, ask us and we’ll tell you how to do it.”

Customers are important to any business but Julie and Corey like to think that they put the welfare of their animals first. A sign on the wall states: Wings, Tails and Fins reserves the right to deny service or the purchase of any animal item to anyone at any time for any reason.

“I’m not here to make money,” stated Julie. “And the reason for that is because I will deny you a sale if I believe that you will not be a good home for that animal.”

“And that’s the other thing,” said Corey. “We’re very honest here. We will tell you the animal doesn’t make a good pet.”

The iguana the couple rescued from a “terrible situation” is an example of this. He is now over two feet long but he will eventually grow up to six feet in length and will require much specialized care.

The Bearded Dragon, on the other hand makes for an ideal pet according to Corey.

“The Bearded Dragon is one of the most popular lizards in the hobby,” said Corey. “That is because they are very personable, they’re very sociable. They’ve been dubbed the dog of the reptile world.”

Today Corey and Julie live in the town of Pulaski with their three-year-old daughter Jacqueline Marie Pless. Julie is expecting another child who has already been named Juliana Paris Pless.

“It’s been a fun adventure, I will say that,” said Julie. “I wouldn’t say that we’re necessarily millionaires, but we do something that we love. And I don’t think that that has a price tag.”

What’s the best thing about owning a pet store?

“The best thing is whenever you get to see a beautiful relationship between an animal and an owner,” said Julie. “They just continually bring that animal back and you get to see how pampered and loved that animal is and how enriched that owners’ life is because they have that animal in it.”

“Or a spontaneous relationship,” Corey added. “When customer comes in here not even looking for a bird or something and it just leaps on to them and they fall in love. That’s a beautiful thing and it happens all the time.”

“It shows that there is such a thing as love at first sight,” said Julie. “It’s true. That gets proved to me every week.”

