Agreement postpones van case ’til August

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A pre-hearing agreement has postponed the zoning violation case of a Pulaski van business and its owner until August. A zoning violation charge against VuhVanagon LLC’s registered agent has been dismissed.

VuhVanagon’s attorney and business owner Kevin Lindamood entered not guilty pleas Wednesday in Pulaski County General District Court, but stipulated evidence was sufficient for a finding of guilt. Under the agreement, Judge Erin DeHart withheld a finding in the case until Aug. 14, to give Lindamood an opportunity to bring the business, on Lee Highway (Route 11) into compliance.

According to a press release from the town of Pulaski and its attorney, Spencer Rygas, the preliminary agreement involves both sides entering into a Memorandum of Understanding that will detail what has to be done to comply with town zoning regulations.

The release indicates details of the memorandum will be released when they are available, but the fact the parties are cooperating in establishing a memorandum “does not change that VuhVanagon conceded that the violation exists.”

According to the town, the property consists of “a number of parcels with varied zoning, some of which are contiguous and some are not.”

Registered agent Helen Spongberg’s charge was dismissed as part of the agreement.

