A ‘Call to Arms’ to veterans and patriots

It was recently announced that 2019 will mark the final National Ride for Freedom/Run To Wall. I won’t go into length about my personal disappointment that apparently this patriotic event is now too “inconvenient” for Washington, D.C. and Pentagon security to accommodate, but I would like to take this opportunity to issue a “Call to Arms” to my fellow veterans and patriots of the New River Valley.

For the last eight years, as soon as the hundreds of bikes fired their engines, I alone walked down to the point where the Volvo UAW Union Hall driveway exits. For the next ten minutes, I give a hand salute to the veterans, and the U.S. flags they carry, and I say a prayer for the safety of the riders. I thank God that these men and women still have the deep-rooted love of their country that led them to serve over the last 80 years. They did not make this trip to log some hours on their bike, or to attend a festival, listen to music and get drunk or high. They could have had much more fun doing that in Myrtle Beach. They, instead, sacrificed their Memorial Day weekend because they are still patriots.

I first encourage everyone to attend the 2019 Ride for Freedom Memorial Service at 8 A.M. Saturday, May 25, at Volvo UAW Union Hall. I promise, you’ll be blessed by the speaker. But I also urge you, if you are a veteran or a patriot, to stay just an additional 20 minutes, and join me at the parking lot exit to offer a hand salute to the bikers as they take their final ride.

Jerry L. Haynes

Dublin, VA

Written by: Editor on May 20, 2019.

Comments

comments