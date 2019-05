PCHS announces Departmental Honors

2019 Departmental Honors

The presentation of departmental honors at Pulaski County High School annually recognizes seniors at our assembly who have met the qualifications within each department.

ENGLISH

These seniors have completed a minimum of four English courses and earned an “A” in each course. English honorees are wearing a solid white cord.

Allison Akers

Angel Akers

Breauna Akers

Erin Alderman

Taylor Allen

Joseph Allen II

Halee Altizer

Jacob Blevins

Grace Boone

Josie Brewer

Jaxson Callahan

Victoria Camper

Jessica Chrisley

Chad Cordle

Kaylee Corvin

Meagan Cox

Sidney Dalton

Evan Danner

Abigail DeCosta

Audrey DeCosta

Isaak Dickenson

Taylor Farmer

Sierra Felty

Jaden Foley

Hannah Gregory

McKinzi Hamilton

Allisen Haynes

Rachel Hodges

Paige Hopkins

Grace Hurst

Riley Jarrells

Emma Jennings

Mackenzie Landreth

Alexis Lindsey

Matthew Linkous

Breanna Lytton

Sadie Macdonald

Cheyenne Martin

Kierra Martin

Mary Catherin Martin

Jo Ellen McMahan

Braylin Morehead

Mikayla Morgan

Kelsey Morrell

Zachary Morris

Joshua Moser

Madison Muse

Betsy Nall

Alexa Nicely

Noah O’Dell

Benjamin Poe

Alyson Quesenberry

Isis Ramirez

Hope Richardson

Briggs Robinson

Alexandra Ruiz

Vincent Russo

Elizabeth Shelor

Laikin Smith

Olivia Stacy

Makenna Stigger

Kalyn Stoots

Robert Strock

Dakota Talbert

Kaylee Tucker

JoBeth Watson

Noah Whitlow

Ryan Wolfe

MATH

These seniors have completed a minimum of four Math courses during high school and earned a GPA value of “A” in each course. Math honorees are wearing a solid gold cord.

Allison Akers

Breauna Akers

Derek Akers

Erin Alderman

Halee Altizer

Dylan Armes

Benjamin Arnett

Clayton Arnold

Aliyah Ba

Adam Bennett

Michaela Beverly

Julian Black

Jacob Blevins

Grace Boone

Ashley Bowman

Samuel Breedlove

Josalyn Burnett

Ryan Castle

Jessica Chrisley

Cade Compton

Chad Cordle

Madison Cornell

Kaylee Corvin

Meagan Cox

Austin Crabtree

Evan Danner

Abigail DeCosta

Isaak Dickenson

Taylor Farmer

Sierra Felty

Jaden Foley

James Guthrie

McKinzi Hamilton

Allisen Haynes

Kelsey Higgins

Madison Hinton

Rachel Hodges

Paige Hopkins

Grace Hurst

Riley Jarrells

Caleb Kirtner

Mackenzie Landreth

Hope Lewis

Breanna Lytton

Sadie Macdonald

Camden Mariotti

Cheyenne Martin

Kierra Martin

Mary Catherin Martin

Elexiss McGrady

Jo Ellen McMahan

Jacob Mitchell

Braylin Morehead

Mikayla Morgan

Kelsey Morrell

Zachary Morris

Madison Muse

Betsy Nall

Noah O’Dell

Emberley Olivares

Dennis Pinion

Benjamin Poe

Isis Ramirez

Cheyenne Reed

Ethan Reynolds

Wesley Riddle

Briggs Robinson

Vincent Russo

Elizabeth Shelor

Zachary Sims

Laikin Smith

Mathew Songster

Kalyn Stoots

Dakota Talbert

Kaylee Tucker

Justin Turpin

Noah Whitlow

Ryan Wolfe

SOCIAL STUDIES

These seniors are distinguished among their classmates by wearing royal blue, royal blue and white cord. To achieve this honor they maintained a GPA value of an “A” in a minimum of four (4) Social Studies courses.

Allison Akers

Angel Akers

Arianna Akers

Derek Akers

Erin Alderman

Halee Altizer

Benjamin Arnett

Clayton Arnold

Aliyah Ba

Adam Bennett

Julian Black

Grace Boone

Samuel Breedlove

Josie Brewer

Brooke Brunner

Jaxson Callahan

Victoria Camper

Ryan Castle

Jessica Chrisley

Cade Compton

Chad Cordle

Madison Cornell

Kaylee Corvin

Meagan Cox

Austin Crabtree

DruAna Dalton

Sidney Dalton

Evan Danner

Abigail DeCosta

Audrey DeCosta

Isaak Dickenson

Taylor Farmer

Sierra Felty

Hannah Fleenor

Jaden Foley

Jadon Gallimore

Gillian Garnett

Jake Graham

Hannah Gregory

James Guthrie

McKinzi Hamilton

Allisen Haynes

Kelsey Higgins

Madison Hinton

Rachel Hodges

Paige Hopkins

Grace Hurst

Riley Jarrells

Emma Jennings

Caleb Kirtner

Mackenzie Landreth

Hope Lewis

Jayla Lewis

Jennifer Limon

Alexis Lindsey

Matthew Linkous

Breanna Lytton

Sadie Macdonald

Camden Mariotti

Cheyenne Martin

Kierra Martin

Mary Catherin Martin

Jo Ellen McMahan

Ryan McPeak

Jacob Mitchell

Braylin Morehead

Mikayla Morgan

Kelsey Morrell

Zachary Morris

Carter Murray

Madison Muse

Betsy Nall

Alicia Noble

Noah O’Dell

Bethany Petty

Josie Pifer

Benjamin Poe

Alyson Quesenberry

Olivia Ramsey

Henry Redden

Ethan Reynolds

Briggs Robinson

Vincent Russo

Elizabeth Shelor

Kamryn Short

Rachel Simmerman

Laikin Smith

Evan Somervell

Olivia Stacy

Makenna Stigger

Kalyn Stoots

Elisa Gael Suttle

Dakota Talbert

Kaylee Tucker

Justin Turpin

JoBeth Watson

Noah Whitlow

SCIENCE

These seniors have completed a minimum of four Science courses and maintained a GPA value of an “A” in each course. Science honorees are wearing a solid bronze cord.

Allison Akers

Angel Akers

Arianna Akers

Derek Akers

Erin Alderman

Halee Altizer

Grace Boone

Ryan Castle

Jessica Chrisley

Cade Compton

Chad Cordle

Kaylee Corvin

Meagan Cox

DruAna Dalton

Evan Danner

Abigail DeCosta

Audrey DeCosta

Sierra Felty

Jaden Foley

Emily Fricker

Gillian Garnett

James Guthrie

McKinzi Hamilton

Allisen Haynes

Kelsey Higgins

Rachel Hodges

Paige Hopkins

Grace Hurst

Riley Jarrells

Emma Jennings

Caleb Kirtner

Mackenzie Landreth

Jordyn Linkous

Breanna Lytton

Sadie Macdonald

Camden Mariotti

Cheyenne Martin

Kierra Martin

Mary Catherin Martin

Jo Ellen McMahan

Jackson Miller

Jacob Mitchell

Braylin Morehead

Mikayla Morgan

Kelsey Morrell

Zachary Morris

Madison Muse

Betsy Nall

Alicia Noble

Noah O’Dell

Benjamin Poe

Alyson Quesenberry

Henry Redden

Briggs Robinson

Vincent Russo

Elizabeth Shelor

Laikin Smith

Olivia Stacy

Dakota Talbert

Kaylee Tucker

61.Noah Whitlow

FOREIGN LANGUAGE

To achieve this honor, seniors maintained an “A” in all levels of the language offered.

These seniors are wearing a red, white and royal cord.

Angel Akers

Clayton Arnold

Jessica Chrisley

Chad Cordle

Meagan Cox

Abigail DeCosta

Audrey DeCosta

Hannah Fleenor

Gillian Garnett

McKinzi Hamilton

Allisen Haynes

Kelsey Higgins

Madison Hinton

Paige Hopkins

Jennifer Limon

Breanna Lytton

Kierra Martin

Jo Ellen McMahan

Alicia Mendez-Solis

Jacob Mitchell

Braylin Morehead

Kelsey Morrell

Madison Muse

Betsy Nall

Noah O’Dell

Emberley Olivares

Olivia Ramsey

Cheyenne Reed

Elizabeth Shelor

Kamryn Short

Laikin Smith

Olivia Stacy

Kalyn Stoots

Kaylee Tucker

WilliamWhitlow

FINE ARTS

These seniors have completed a minimum of four Fine Arts program courses and maintained an “A” in each course. These seniors are recognized by wearing solid pink cords.

Angel Akers

Arianna Akers

Halee Altizer

Aliyah Ba

Sarah Banian “Ban-yun”

Brooke Brunner

Meagan Cox

Jasmine Garner

Gillian Garnett

Hannah Gregory

Kelsey Higgins

Noah Hylton

Riley Jarrells

Emma Jennings

Cheyenne Martin

Jo Ellen McMahan

Gail McPeak

Jalen Merica

Kylian Moran

Braylin Morehead

Kayla Patterson

Bethany Petty

Briggs Robinson

Elizabeth Shelor

Kamryn Short

Makenna Stigger

Elisa Gael Suttle

Brandon Vaught

THEATRE ARTS

The International Thespian Society recognizes seniors for outstanding contributions to Theatre Arts. As members, they are wearing blue and gold cords.

Clayton Arnold

Morgan Cade

Adam Cox

Meagan Cox

Adriana Garcia

Grace Hurst

Riley Jarrells

Mackenzie Landreth

Jordan Phillips

Briggs Robinson

Vincent Russo

Beth Shelor

Rachel Simmerman

Aaron Smith

Olivia Stacy

Cody Talbert

HEALTH AND PHYSICAL EDUCATION

These seniors have taken a minimum of four Health and Physical Education, Personal Fitness or Athletic Training courses and maintained an “A” in each course. These honorees are recognized with a solid silver cord.

Hayden Alls

Dylan Armes

Benjamin Arnett

Julian Black

Samuel Breedlove

Stephen Brubaker III

Jaxson Callahan

Ryan Castle

Matthew Click

Evan Danner

Robert Fox

Cody Gibbs

Bailey Hager

Zachary Johnson

Logan Kemp

Caleb Kirtner

Camden Mariotti

Mary Catherin Martin

Jackson Miller

Carter Murray

Noah O’Dell

Benjamin Poe

Henry Redden

Christopher Remington

Laikin Smith

Robert Strock

Dakota Talbert

Justin Turpin

Aaron White

The presentation of the Career and Technical Education departmental honors recognizes seniors who have met the requirements within each department.

Michael Adams

Grace Boone

Hannah Bopp

Brooke Brunner

Barry Buckner

Cory Covey

Rebekah Downey

Aubrey Gearheart

Jacob Gravley

William Gravley

Lani Hagee

Hope Lewis

Jo Ellen McMahan

Jackson Meek

Parker Nester

Bethany Phillips

Josie Pifer

Alyson Quesenberry

Alexandra Ruiz

Kyra Tosh

Rebecca Warden

Kimberlee Woodrum

BUSINESS AND MARKETING

These seniors have completed the program and earned an “A” in the courses. They are recognized with a solid black cord.

Michael Adams

Ryan Castle

Mallory Duncan

Jeremy Ferguson

Jake Graham

Justin Knick

Emily Nester

Vivien Smith

Brigette Taylor

Brandon Vaught

Ryan Wolfe

FAMILY AND CONSUMER SCIENCES

These seniors have completed the program and/or an internship and earned a GPA minimum of 3.5 in the program. The student also obtained the industry credential. These honorees are recognized with a double cord of white and red.

Allison Akers

Michaela Beverly

Jaxson Callahan

Kathleen Canupp

Stephanie Covey

Taylor Farmer

Calyha Kelsaw

Shanece Lewis

Sadie Macdonald

Kylian Moran

Mikayla Morgan

Alexa Nicely

Alicia Noble

JoAnna O’Dell

Benjamin Poe

Sydney Pugh

Tiara Walls

Josiah Williams

HEALTH AND MEDICAL SCIENCE

These seniors have taken the three Health and Medical Sciences courses or two Pharmacy Technician courses and earned a GPA minimum of 3.5 in the courses. They were absent less than 10 days in each course and passed the industry test. These honorees are recognized with a red, red, and white cord.

Halee Altizer

Victoria Camper

Madison Hinton

Kierra Martin

Tiffani Miller

Mackenzie Ratcliffe

Cheyenne Reed

Kaylee Tucker

TRADE AND INDUSTRY EDUCATION

These seniors completed the departmental program and earned a GPA minimum of 3.5 in the completed program. These honorees are recognized with a black, black and gold cord and/or a pewter medallion.

Breauna Akers

Derek Akers

Jonathan Akers

Joseph Allen II

Dylan Armes

Benjamin Arnett

Andrew Atkinson

Adam Bennett

Gatlin Beverly

Shannon Bishop

Jacob Blevins

Ashley Bowman

Samuel Breedlove

Cambren Brown

Stephen Brubaker III

Barry Buckner

Terry Carr

Ryan Castle

Jessica Chrisley

Ryan Clark

Thomas Clemons

Seth Coble

Kaylee Corvin

Adam Cox

Cameron Crawford

Alex Dalton

Evan Danner

Robert DeHart

Isaak Dickenson

Chandler Dishon

Mackenzie Dixson

Rebekah Downey

Brittany Eanes

Jeremy Ferguson

Jadon Gallimore

Cody Gibbs

Jake Graham

Jacob Gravley

William Gravley

Bryson Hagee

Bailey Hager

Allisen Haynes

Kelsey Higgins

Austin Andrew Hinkle

Kaitlyn Hodges

Johnathan Housel

Jonathan Howlett

George Hudson

Nicholas Huff

Logan Kemp

Elizabeth King

Shaun King

Justin Knick

Matthew Linkous

Hunter Long

Evan Martin

Ryan McPeak

Joseph Meek

Nicholas Milli

Jacob Mitchell

Parker Nester

Zachary Nixon

Kayla Patterson

Mathew Phelps

Isis Ramirez

Ethan Reynolds

Nathan Rice

Wesley Riddle

Justin Roberson

Michael Russell

Wesley Sadler

Sarahann Saunders

Johnathan Seagle

Evan Somervell

Mathew Songster

John Stike

Kalyn Stoots

Gunnar Swecker

Gavin Swinney

Terry Tabor

Kyra Tosh

Justin Turpin

Nicholas Viar

Noah Whitlow

Marek Wint

Ryan Wolfe

National Technical Honor Society

The following individuals are the 2018-2019 National Technical Honor Society inaugural members.

Kaylee Nicole Corvin – SkillsUSA program area is Cosmetology

Stephanie Ann Covey – FCCLA program area is Early Childhood Education

Mallory Paige Duncan – DECA program area is Pharmacy Technicican

Sadie Jade Macdonald – FCCLA program area is Early Childhood Education

Emily Grace Nester – SkillsUSA – program area is Cosmetology

Alexa Lyndon Nicely – FCCLA – program area is Early Childhood Education

Alicia Ann Noble – FCCLA – program area is Early Childhood Education

Tiara Savannah Walls – FCCLA – program are is Early Childhood Education

The senior class has 76 National Honor Society Members. National Honor Society members are distinguished among their classmates by wearing ivory and blue stoles with The National Honor Society Emblem. These students have achieved a GPA of 3.6 or above, were recommended by faculty members and are active participants in community service and volunteer organizations.

Angel Akers

Derek Akers

Arianna Akers

Erin Alderman

Benjamin Arnett

Aliyah Ba

Adam Bennett

Grace Boone

Josie Brewer

Brooke Brunner

Jaxson Callahan

Ryan Castle

Jessie Chrisley

Matthew Click

Cade Compton

Kaylee Corvin

Stephanie Covey

Meagan Cox

DruAna Dalton

Sidney Dalton

Evan Danner

Abby DeCosta

Audrey DeCosta

Mallory Duncan

Sierra Felty

Hannah Fleenor

Gillian Garnett

Jake Graham

Hannah Gregory

McKinzi Hamilton

Allisen Haynes

Rachel Hodges

Paige Hopkins

Grace Hurst

Riley Jarrells

Emma Jennings

Beth King

Caleb Kirtner

Mackenzie Landreth

Hope Lewis

Alexis Lindsey

Jordyn Linkous

Matthew Linkous

Breanna Lytton

Sadie Macdonald

Camden Mariotti

Jo Ellen McMahan

Ryan McPeak

Jackson Miller

Tiffani Miller

Jacob Mitchell

Braylin Morehead

Mikayla Morgan

Kelsey Morrell

Zachary Morris

Madison Muse

Betsy Nall

Alicia Noble

Benjamin Poe

Alyson Quesenberry

Isis Ramirez

Briggs Robinson

Elizabeth Shelor

Rachel Simmerman

Laikin Smith

Evan Somervell

Olivia Stacy

Makenna Sigger

Kalyn Stoots

Elisa Suttle

Cody Talbert

Sierra Tawney

John Taylor

Kaylee Tucker

Justin Turpin

Noah Whitlow

Principals Service Award

The class of 2019 has five students receiving the Principals Service Award. These students have provided distinguishing service to Pulaski County High School serving in advanced capacity to local boards. They will be wearing a service pin.

Julian Black

Terry Carr

Grace Hurst

Rachel Simmerman

Betsy Nall

