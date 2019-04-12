Yankees to host 5K for charity

By DAVID GRAVELY

So you say you enjoy running? Well Pulaski County is adding one more event that will make running and fitness fans happy when the Pulaski Yankees host the first ever Pulaski Yankees 5K race Saturday, June 1, beginning at historic Calfee Park.

The run/walk will begin at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park, follow a trail toward downtown Pulaski and then hit running trails before ending with a lap on the warning track at the ballpark. Winners of the event will be recognized on the field before the June 23 matchup with the Bluefield Blue Jays, the Yankees opening series of the 2019 season.

One the race ends, the park will host ballpark play day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with family friendly activities and tours of the newly renovated areas of Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park. The event will also offer fans a chance to purchase or pick up season tickets for the upcoming season.

“We’re very much looking forward to this 5K and ballpark play day,” said Pulaski Yankees General Manager Betsy Haugh. “This will be our first big event to kick off the 2019 season and we think the community will really enjoy this day at the ballpark.”

The event will be sponsored in part by several sponsors, including Run About Sports, LewisGale-Pulaski, Gay and Neel, Inc. and the Blue Ridge Fudge Lady. The big winner of the day, however, will be Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia. Proceeds from the event will be donated to that organization.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia is honored and excited to partner with the Pulaski Yankees to continue our mission to positively impact our community by mentoring today’s youth, empowering them to be better members of the community,” said Tim Lewellyn, Match Support Specialist with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia.

Registration for the Pulaski Yankees 5K is $25 and includes a race T-shirt and ticket to the Yankee game June 23. Participants can register online at www.pulaskiyankees.net or in person at the Pulaski Yankees office at Calfee Park. Participants must register by May 15 in order to be guaranteed a T-shirt. The registration fee will also go up to $30 the day of the event.

The 2019 Pulaski Yankees season begins June 18 at Johnson City. The Yankees home opener at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park is Friday, June 21, versus Bluefield. Flex tickets and season tickets are on sale now by phone (540-980-1070), in office or at pulaskiyankees.net. Individual game tickets will go on sale April 18 at 9 a.m.

