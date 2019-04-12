What’s in your drinking water?

By DAVID GRAVELY

Water is a key part of a healthy lifestyle, but for some people that water may be causing lasting health issues. The Virginia Cooperative Extension in Pulaski is offering a way to find out just what is in your homes water supply.

Many homeowners use wells and spring water, which is unregulated. Homeowners are responsible for maintaining and testing their water supply and addressing any issues that may arise.

The Pulaski Extension Office will offer water testing May 15 as well as educational opportunities for those uncertain of what they need to do. Kits for the water testing can be picked up at the Kickoff Meeting May 14 between 6-7 p.m. at the Pulaski Extension Office, located at 143 Third Street NW, Suite 3 in Pulaski.

Samples should be dropped off May 15 between 7 and 10 a.m.

Participation in the testing is voluntary and confidential. Water samples collected by the participating homeowners will be analyzed for 14 parameters, including bacteria, metals, nitrate and hardness.

While testing can normally be very expensive, this testing will be offered for only $20 for the first 25 registrants and $60 for everyone after that. The reduced cost is available thanks to a grant from the Rural Community Assistance Partnership (RCAP.org) as part of the USEPA funded program “Improving Water Quality through Training and Technical Assistance to Private Well Owners.”

General results and water system care and maintenance information will be shared at an informational meeting June 19 from 6-7 p.m. All information is kept strictly confidential and actual results are reported only to the homeowner.

Contact Morgan Paulette at the Pulaski Extension Office for more information. Those interested may also visit www.wellwater.bse.vt.edu for resources relevant to private water systems.

