Walk-in Clinic offers health services

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

CHRISTIANSBURG — New River Health District is offering a variety of health services Friday during a Walk-in Clinic at Montgomery County Health Department, 210 S. Pepper St., Christiansburg.

No appointment is necessary to receive services during this special clinic, open 8:30 a.m. to noon. Available services include tuberculosis risk assessments, tests for sexually transmitted infections, vaccinations and family planning.

New River Health District serves the counties of Montgomery, Giles, Floyd and Pulaski, and Radford City.

“This is yet another convenient opportunity for New River Valley residents to take steps to improve their health,” said Dyana Williams, nurse manager, senior for the health district.

Written by: Editor on April 17, 2019.

