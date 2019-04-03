Two boards discuss school system wants, needs

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and the Pulaski County School Board held a joint meeting Monday evening to discuss the financial needs of the school system. Before presenting the supervisors with a budget request for the next fiscal year, Pulaski County High School Principal Mike Grim and Assistant Principal Jennifer Bolling spoke about the International Baccalaureate (IB) Program.

This program offers a diploma for high school students who go through this advanced course of study, which is recognized by many countries all over the world. The Pulaski County School Board is currently considering adopting the International Baccalaureate program

The stated goal of the IB program is to “provide students with values and opportunities that will enable them to develop sound judgment, make wise choices and respect others in the global community.”

At the start of their junior year, students taking this course would study six subjects, complete an extended essay, complete a theory of knowledge course and participate in a course focusing on creativity, activity and service. As is the case with the Governor’s School, students who graduate with an IB degree will have earned several college credits, but unlike the Governor’s School, the IB program would not focus on science and math skills but more humanities based studies.

Supervisors showed much interest in implementing this program but no action was taken.

Next Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers presented some comparative data to the county supervisors.

Siers pointed out that 73 percent of all Pulaski County Public School System employees reside in Pulaski County and 63 percent of all teachers live in county. In both cases, Montgomery County was the second most popular place of residence for PCPS employees, followed by Carroll and Giles counties.

Next, Siers brought up the fact that Pulaski County Schools have been steadily losing student population for the past several years with a decline of almost 400 students between 2013 and 2018. This was attributed to less children entering the school system in kindergarten which is indicative of a general decline in population over the years. This translates into a funding issue for the school system as the state, which contributes well over half of the school system’s budget, bases the amount allocated on a school’s Average Daily Membership (ADM).

Even so, at the end of February the school system’s ADM was higher at 3,939 students than had been predicted, which may mean the declining student population trend may be at an end. Supervisor Joe Guthrie mentioned that the only way to stop the decline is to bring more people into Pulaski County, which is a high priority for both boards.

Every county in Virginia is required to spend a certain amount of money on the school system and most all counties spend much more than the minimum required. To illustrate Pulaski County’s school operation expenditures compared to surrounding counties, Siers showed a chart showing Pulaski County ranking fifth out of eight counties listed. Carroll County ranked highest on the list with Montgomery County and Radford City rounding out the top three. Bland, Giles and Floyd counties spent significantly less on school operations expenditures than did Pulaski County.

Before showing the next chart, Siers declared that the Pulaski County school systems objective was to keep teacher salaries at or above the regional average. The chart showed that an average starting salary of $38,426 for Pulaski County school teachers ranks fourth out of eight surrounding counties. Wythe county rookie teachers topped the pay scale with an annual starting salary of $42,024.

PCPS Finance Director Chris Stafford brought up the fact that 85 percent of all funds allocated to the school system go toward pay and benefits for school system employees. Stafford added that last year’s three percent salary increase for teachers made the county eligible for a two percent state funded teacher salary supplement which will go into effect in September.

As is generally the case, the Pulaski County school operating budget priority number one for fiscal year 2019/2020 is a three percent increase in compensation and benefits for teachers. This plus a “step increase” would cost the county $837,464. This would result in a $1,269 annual increase for first year teachers and more than a $3,000 annual increase in pay for teachers with 28 years of experience.

Priority two is listed as a three percent salary increase for school support staff costing $311,150.

Priority three includes a bump in pay for bus drivers, especially those who have been driving busses for over 12 years because there is no increase in pay after working as a bus driver for 12 years. The Pulaski County school system has lost five bus drivers this year alone to surrounding localities that pay more. This will cost the county about $90,000.

Priority four entails hiring five school security officers for each elementary school, which will cost the county an estimated quarter million dollars.

Priority five is the hiring of a career and technical education career counselor whose salary and benefits would cost the county a little more than $80,000.

In total, the Pulaski County School Board is requesting $1,421,240 in additional funds for its school operating budget.

The school system’s capital improvement budget request totals nearly $5 million. As was the case last year, the top priority for the school system is the replacement of the electric heating system at the high school’s CTE building with a gas system. This replacement will cost about one million dollars but will save money in the long run because of decreased cost in heating and cooling the CTE building.

County Administrator Jonathan Sweet suggested that the school system explore a “creative financing” plan where money saved can be used to pay the cost of implementing the gas system.

Roof replacement is also given a high priority. Many schools have roofs that need to be repaired or replaced.

According to PCPS Operations Director Jess Shull, the roof over the PCHS band room and the Little Theatre has been repaired 13 times in the last 12 months and should be replaced in the very near future. The roof at Critzer Elementary School is also in need of much repair.

Taken together, the Pulaski County School system is requesting a well over six million dollars in additional funds from the county. The board of supervisors will make a determination regarding the school system’s budget, and the county’s budget as a whole, in the coming weeks.

