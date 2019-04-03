By MELINDA WILLIAMS
A traffic stop in Pulaski Sunday resulted in a man’s arrest and the seizure of drugs and drug paraphernalia at the man’s home.
Jeffery Wayne Long, 50, of Pulaski, was a passenger in a vehicle Pulaski Police Sgt. S. Grim stopped on a “minor” traffic violation on North Jefferson Avenue at 5:21 p.m. Sunday, according to Officer Megan Jennings.
She said a K9 officer from Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene “due to circumstances,” which were not released. The dog allegedly gave a positive alert, prompting police to arrest Long on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Jennings said police received additional information a wanted person was inside Long’s residence, so a search warrant was obtained for the property. Although the wanted subject wasn’t found, a second search warrant was obtained and executed after police allegedly saw “numerous narcotics in plain view.”
A variety of narcotics and related paraphernalia suggestive of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute were seized, along with a firearm and ammunition, according to Jennings.
Long is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail. Jennings said additional charges are pending.
