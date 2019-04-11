Spring concert features ‘favorites’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

When New River Valley Community Chorus takes to the stage for its spring concerts this month, members will be performing their most loved songs in a concert aptly named, “Our Favorites.”

“It occurred to me we should have everyone submit a favorite, either from their time with this group or another group they’ve been in, so that’s what a lot of members did; some songs we already knew and some were new,” says Director Lynn Loftus.

Chorus member Lisa Kegley added, “There’ll be everything from pieces from the Messiah, which everyone loves, to spirituals — “Moses” and “Jerusalem” — to southern gospel. You’re going to get a mix of everything and different centuries.”

Loftus said the concert will feature a resurrection of The Jerusalem Quartet that was started 18 years ago by herself, Kegley, Doug Lindamood and Bucky Lawson.

“When the favorites theme came about I said we need to resurrect that,” Loftus said. Although Lawson has since moved to Narrows, Loftus called him and “he was all about it.”

Lawson is the guest member for the spring concert.

The community chorus consists of just over 30 members, ranging in age from the 30s to 85, and literally from throughout the New River Valley. There are members from Wytheville, Pulaski, Dublin, Radford, Christiansburg, Ironto, Roanoke and other areas in between.

In some respects, the chorus is literally like family, as well. There are several sets of members who are parent/child, sibling and husband/wife teams.

Concerts typically last an hour, with a brief intermission midway through so members can take a break from standing. “We’re getting old,” Loftus jokes, then adds that some new and younger members are welcome to join.

Spring concert performances are Sunday, April 14, 3 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church in Pulaski; and Monday, April 22, 7:30 p.m., at Dublin United Methodist Church, Dublin.

Admission is free, but donations are accepted to help cover concert expenses. The chorus is not a nonprofit organization. It relies on member dues and donations to cover all costs associated with performances.

