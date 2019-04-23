RIFF: a chance to see movies from around the world

By Benjamin West

Capital News Service

RICHMOND — For eight years, Richmond International Film & Music Festival has packed the city’s beloved Byrd Theatre, Bow Tie Movieland and other venues, showing an eclectic range of films — long and short, documentary and fiction — from all over the world.

Kicking off April 23, the six-day festival features more than 150 films from countries across the globe: from Sweden to Senegal, Kosovo to Kenya, Australia to Iran.

There are the typical categories — narrative feature films, documentaries and short films — but don’t forget about the experimental shorts, the web series and the music videos, which all have their place at this year’s festival.

RIFF isn’t all about film; other focal points include music, panel discussions and special events. The lineup includes acts from San Francisco to New York, with a special focus on hometown heroes.

The music culminates April 28 with the Richmond jazz act Butcher Brown, and specialty panels discussing the filmmaking industry, including technology and trade secrets.

Attendees can purchase single tickets, packages or an all-access pass at https://riff.eventive.org.

A comprehensive guide to the festival is available at www.rvafilmfestival.com.

Written by: Editor on April 23, 2019.

Comments

comments