Registration open for genealogy workshop

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Registration is now open for a Genealogy Workshop, which is scheduled to occur between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Saturday, May 18, at the Dublin Christian Church at 5605 Dunlap Road, Dublin. The event is sponsored by Wilderness Road Regional Museum and the New River Historical Society. Four separate sessions during the day will help attendees get started on genealogical research or move further in already established projects.

Janie Dillon, a researcher and instructor in genealogical research, will lead the two morning sessions.

“Where Do I Start and Where Do I Look?” will show the learner how to start a genealogy search from the very beginning and ways to navigate various sources. Everyone from beginners to experienced researchers will benefit from the facts and hints shared by this knowledgeable genealogist.

Dillon’s second session, “Deciphering Handwriting” will help the learner interpret early handwritings used in old deeds, wills and other legal documents. Letters were formed differently during various periods of history. She will share useful hints to help researchers as they navigate old documents in their pursuit of family history.

Afternoon sessions include “Early American Surveying” presented by Tony Mitchell, a 32-year employee of Appalachian Power Company. He began his career on a survey crew with a brush hook, chain saw and stadia rod where he witnessed technological advances in surveying and mapping. Mitchell will share his knowledge about early surveying tools and teach participants how maps can aid in our research.

A workshop entitled “Ancient DNA” will be presented by Robert S. Lockett, Jr., past president of the Wythe County Genealogical and Historical Association. Lockett will review the four types of DNA used in genealogy, as well as the services that testing companies offer today. He will reveal the tremendous technical advances made in the past 10 years that allow scientists to decode and analyze the genomes of ancient humans and their cousins. Our ability to extract viable DNA from ancient bones now gives us a better picture into the past than ever before.

Registration for the Genealogy Workshop costs $50 and includes light refreshments including a luncheon served by the JOY Circle of Dublin Christian Church. After May 1, registration will be available for $55. Fees are nonrefundable.

Participants may also register at the Wilderness Road Regional Museum at 5240 Wilderness Road in Newbern Tuesdays-Saturdays from 1:30 till 4:30 p.m.

Written by: Editor on April 23, 2019.

Comments

comments