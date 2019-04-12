Radford Police made arrest during drug investigation

By DAVID GRAVELY

RADFORD – Radford City Police officers conducted a narcotics investigation Wednesday, April 10, that led to those officers requesting and receiving a search warrant for an apartment located in the 200 block of Allen Avenue in Radford.

The search warrant was served at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, resulting in the seizure of an undisclosed amount of drugs, cash, mobile phones and drug paraphernalia from the scene.

Two individuals were arrested at the scene after the completion of the search.

Kazre Nicole Bobbitt, 35, of Radford, was arrested for one count of Felony Child Neglect (Virginia Code § 40.1-103), one count of Felony Assault on Law Enforcement (Virginia Code § 18.2-57) and one count of Misdemeanor Obstruction of Justice (Virginia Code § 18.2-460).

Bejamin Ryan Sy, 33, of Radford, was arrested on two outstanding warrants from Carroll County Circuit Court. Both charges were for Felony Violation of Probation (Virginia Code § 19.2-306).

In a release from the Radford City Police Department, it was reported that both suspects were remanded to the New River Valley Regional Jail, where they are being held without bond.

The report went on to explain that additional charges are likely to be placed. The Radford Department of Social Services responded to the scene to assist with a young child that was also living in the apartment.

No further information is being released at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.

