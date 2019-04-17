Pulaski’s new middle school taking form

By WILLIAM PAINE

The walls are rising at Pulaski County’s new middle school. The 26-foot-high walls seen from Lee Highway are made from concrete masonry units (cinderblock) and will serve as structural load bearing walls for the new school’s main and auxiliary gyms. Before the week is out, these walls may rise to their planned height of 34’8” above the floor.

Underground plumbing in the school’s kitchen and mechanical rooms has now been completed, while plumbing work continues on what will be the school’s locker room. The area with white PCV pipes projecting from the ground denotes the location of the locker rooms.

Installing electricity to the kitchen and locker rooms is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the foundational footings for area A, the school’s administration building, are currently being set into place.

As the walls of the school gyms rise in the distance, heavy machinery grades what will become the middle school football field on the north end of campus.

“We had quite a lot of rain early Monday morning but as you can see, we have plenty of sunshine and typically it dries up pretty quick,” said Skanska representative Dane Seagull. “There’s plenty of manpower on the site and they’re working hard to get this done.”

