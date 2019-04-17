Pulaski Democrats to hold mass meeting May 2

Pulaski Democratic party candidates for local elections will be nominated at a mass meeting Tuesday, May 2, 2019, at 7 p.m. in the General District Court Room Pulaski County Court House, 45 Third St. NW, in downtown Pulaski.

There are nine local seats to be filled. All five seats of the county board of supervisors, the chief policy making body for Pulaski County, are up for election. The five board members are elected by the citizens of their respective magisterial districts, Robinson, Massie, Cloyd, Draper, and Ingles. Supervisors serve four year terms.

Four constitutional offices, elected for four year terms, will be on the ballot. Currently, the following incumbents, all members of the Democratic Party, are planning to stand for re-election. Those are Sheriff, Mike Worrell; Commonwealth’s Attorney, Mike Fleenor; Treasurer, Melinda Worrell; and Commissioner of Revenue, Donna Gray.

Candidates for nomination must submit forms of intention by end of the day April 18. The forms are available online at http://bit.ly/2FPhnPc, at 40 Fourth Street, NW in the town of Pulaski, or by calling Suzanne Bowen, Pulaski County Democratic Committee Chairperson, at 540-320-4658.

In order to vote at the mass meeting, participants will be required to sign an affirmation that they will support the individuals nominated by the Pulaski Democratic Committee and that they have not participated and will not participate in another party’s nomination process during this election cycle.

