‘Pulaski County Proud’ scholarship deadline approaching

By DAVID GRAVELY

What makes you Pulaski County Proud? The answer to that question could earn Pulaski County seniors a $500 scholarship from the Pulaski County Proud campaign, but the deadline for that opportunity is approaching quickly.

The mission of the Pulaski County Proud campaign is to convey pride in Pulaski County while encouraging a standard of excellence among all of its citizens.

Applicants for the scholarship must be seniors at Pulaski County High School and entries must be postmarked by April 5, 2019. Entry forms are available at the Pulaski County High School Guidance Office.

Candidates must return the completed form with an essay about why they are Pulaski County Proud or proud of their Pulaski County heritage. The essay should be 750 words or less, written by the student applying, to be evaluated. The essay should be typed, double-spaced, with one-inch margins, using a serif typing font such as Times New Roman.

Entries should be mailed to Pulaski County Proud Scholarship Program, c/o Tiffany Norman, Pulaski County Health Department, 170 4th Street, NW, Pulaski, VA 24301.

Questions concerning the essay or any other aspect of the scholarship may be directed to Tiffany Norman at tiffany.norman@vdj.gov or by calling 540-585-3316.

All entries will be evaluated by the Pulaski County Proud Scholarship Committee based on adherence to the requirements, use of proper grammar and writing skills and relevance to the Pulaski County Proud campaign theme.

The recipient will be announced at the Pulaski County High School senior awards assembly closer to graduation in May.

