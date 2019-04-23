Prepare to ‘give big’ in NRV Wednesday

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Get out your wallets and prepare to “give big” to your favorite New River Valley nonprofits Wednesday during the sixth annual GiveBigNRV fundraising campaign.

Since its inception by Community Foundation of the New River Valley in 2013, this day of giving has raised nearly $900,000 for participating nonprofits throughout the New River Valley. Last year’s event alone brought in over $300,000 from more than 2,000 donors.

Donations, both small and large, are welcome at cfnrv.givebig.org. Donors can contribute to their favorite nonprofits during the 24-hour giving period Wednesday.

In addition to helping organizations raise money, the event is designed to draw attention to nonprofit agencies and the important work they do in our communities. Ed Lawhorn, president of CFNRV’s board of directors, sees it as an opportunity to make an investment in the region that will provide decades of returns.

“GiveBigNRV is an important chance to show our support as a community for the nonprofits that are doing good work in serving the New River Valley. Whether you have a particular nonprofit in mind or choose to support the collaborative efforts of the Community Foundation’s Fund for the NRV, there are many groups that rely upon the donations our community makes on the giving day. It’s a unique opportunity to encourage charitable giving and invest back into the NRV where there is the most need,” Lawhorn said.

Over 100 agencies from throughout the NRVusually participate in GiveBigNRV. Participating organizations in Pulaski County include:

•Adaire Theatre Kids

•Beans and Rice

•Claytor Lake State Park Ambassadors

•Emergency Needs Task Force of Pulaski County

•Friends of Peak Creek Inc.

•New River Community Action

•NRCC Great Expectations

•New River Valley Agency on Aging

•New River Valley Regional Theatre

•PERC (Pulaski Early Educators Awards for Credentials

•Pulaski Free Clinic

•Pulaski Grow

•YMCA of Pulaski County

To make a donation, visit cfnrv.givebig.org during the giving period and select the organizations to receive donations.

Several incentive grants are being offered to encourage donations. CFNRV is giving $10,000 to the small and large nonprofits raising the most money in their category, to organizations with 100 percent board participation and to the organization creating CFNRV’s favorite GiveBigNRV video.

Regional grants are being awarded to nonprofits with the most unduplicated donors in each GiveBig jurisdiction: Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski counties and Radford City.

Written by: Editor on April 23, 2019.

