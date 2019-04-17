Police: man shattered glass onto worker

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski police say a man was arrested Sunday after shattering a reception window at an East Main Street business, injuring an employee in the process.

Jonathan Charles McKinney, 28, of Pulaski, is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail on charges of malicious wounding, disorderly conduct and vandalism, according to jail records.

A press release from Pulaski Police Department indicates officers were dispatched to 1006 E. Main St. around 8:35 a.m. Sunday regarding an individual who had damaged property, injured a staff member and left the scene. Officers were unsuccessful in locating the suspect’s vehicle.

Business staff told police they asked two people to leave the building because the facility was closing. One of the subjects left, but the other one remained inside the business.

That subject, identified as McKinney, “struck the reception window with his hand, shattering the glass onto an employee, thus causing injuries,” the press release states. The man then left the scene with the other subject.

Police say the injured staff member was transported to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center for treatment.

After being identified, McKinney turned himself over to authorities without incident, according to police. An Aug. 20 preliminary hearing is scheduled in Pulaski County General District Court.

Although the press release did not identify the business subject to the vandalism, online files identify the address as belonging to Pulaski Medical LLC. Pulaski Medical is a medication-assisted substance abuse treatment facility that has applied with the town for a special exception to expand operations into adjacent units.

