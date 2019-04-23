Police donate clothing to Head Start

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski Police Department is continuing its effort to aid Pulaski school children by donating new clothing to Pulaski Head Start.

In January, the department donated $500 worth of basic necessities, such as socks, underwear and sweatpants, to Critzer and Pulaski elementary schools and Pulaski Middle School. Now, $300 worth of clothing has been donated to Pulaski Head Start.

“If a child needs a pair of socks, has an accident, or is just in need, Head Start will have a stockpile of clothing items to provide to the child,” says Officer Megan Jennings.

The January donations came about when Chief Gary Roche learned during a December PCPC (Pulaski Community Partners Coalition) meeting that some children were arriving at school without basic necessities such as socks or underwear. Also, in some instances a change of clothing is needed when a student has an accident.

After learning Head Start is experiencing the same issue, the department purchased clothing to donate to that program.

Now, all students in Pulaski — from Head Start to Middle School — have access to basic necessities if their parents are not able to provide them.

Roche said the clothing was purchased with money from the department’s Community Policing Fund. The fund contains non-taxpayer money the department receives through contributions, stipends for completing surveys and proceeds from its annual calendar.

