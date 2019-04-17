Peak Creek cleanup slated Saturday

Staff Report

Friends of Peak Creek (FOPC) is seeking volunteers to donate a few hours of time Saturday to keep the town’s most prominent waterway clean.

The group’s annual spring cleanup is being held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., so participants are asked to meet the town parking lot on First Street Northeast, across from Thompson Tire, at 10 a.m.

Volunteers will receive a safety briefing, be assigned to teams, and receive trash bags, gloves, vests and tools needed for the cleanup. Water and snacks also are provided.

Volunteers clean along the banks of the creek, so they do not have to get in the water. However, long pants, long sleeves and close-toed shoes should be worn.

This is a good opportunity to acquire hours for those needing volunteer service hours. It’s also a chance for community-minded citizens to give back to the community.

