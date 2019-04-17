Okie Faye Eads Wright

Okie Faye Eads Wright, age 82 of Pulaski passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at her home.

Born April 24, 1936 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late Flemin Harrison Eads & Relia Ann Wiggins Eads. Her sons, Michael Wright, Marion “John” Wright and brother, Charles Saylor also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children Lois Hasson , Geneva Holt, Pulaski; Jeffery Wright, Pulaski; grandchildren

Michelle, Becky, Chad, Tiffany, Christy, Michael, Jr. and Wendy; sisters Anna Belle Covey, Ohio; Lottie Smith, Ohio; Shirley Coffey, Max Meadows; Garland Eads, Max Meadows; Doris Simmerman, Pulaski; Ruby Eads, NC; Judy Trivett, Pulaski; and Barbara Moody, NC.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Dale Akers officiating. Interment will follow at the Peak Creek Mission of Prayer Cemetery – Case Knife Road, Pulaski.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Thursday at the funeral home.

