New law may change ‘dry’ counties’ status

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

New legislation passed by Virginia General Assembly during its 2019 session could soon provide Virginia ABC store customers more time to shop, and could eventually result in liquor sales in “dry” counties.

According to Virginia Distiller’s Association (VDA), the new laws pertaining to distilled spirits “signal a new chapter in the Commonwealth’s support for Virginia’s distilled spirits industry.”

VDA and Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) “championed” two of the approved bills. HB 1770 and SB 1668 increase the commission Virginia distilleries receive from their onsite stores from 8 to 20 percent and allow for increased hours at Virginia ABC stores.

Beginning July 1, ABC stores will have the option to open at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of noon. “Sundays continue to be a popular shopping day for many of our customers,” said Virginia ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “This legislation will allow us to better serve those who choose to shop on Sundays, and provide economic growth for the state and our burgeoning distilled spirits industry.”

As for the change in commission, VDA President Gareth H. Moore says 8 percent on sales at distillery company stores isn’t sufficient to cover retail overhead expenses such as employee salaries, electricity and credit card processing fees. He says increasing the commission enables healthy growth of distillery operations.

Moore, also CEO of Virginia Distillery Co. in Lovingston, added, Virginia’s “64 licensed distilleries are a part of the fastest growing sector of the beverage business in the Commonwealth, and improving the economics for direct sales and allowing expanded hours is good policy for Virginia distilleries, Virginia ABC, Virginia taxpayers, and of course, consumers of Virginia spirits.”

While HB 1770 and SB 1668 take effect July 1, two other bills aimed at turning the Commonwealth’s nine remaining “dry” counties into “wet” counties have a delayed effective date of July 1, 2020. Sale of distilled spirits are prohibited in dry counties.

HB 2634 and SB 1110 will allow the sale of distilled spirits in counties where their sales previously were prohibited unless the locality passes a referendum to remain a dry county.

While this provision doesn’t affect Pulaski County, it will impact the adjacent dry counties of Bland and Patrick. Other dry counties are Buchanan, Charlotte, Craig, Grayson, Highland, Lee and Russell, but VDA also reports portions of 31 counties are dry.

Dry counties wishing to hold referendum votes will be able to do so during the next fiscal year — July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020. The results of the referendum become effective July 1, 2020; however, the results of any referendum held before July 1, 2019 will remain valid for five years.

In other words, if a county’s citizens voted to be a dry county in 2018, the county would remain dry through 2023 without needing to hold another referendum in the coming fiscal year.

Written by: Editor on April 2, 2019.

