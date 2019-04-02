New development planned at Dublin Hollow

By WILLIAM PAINE

A new housing development is in the planning process on Blue Sky Lane on Claytor Lake’s Dublin Hollow.

A year ago the same developer, Jeff Harmon, submitted a plan to construct a large recreational vehicle park on this same site. The plan for the previous development allowed up to 150 recreational vehicles to use this land on a rental basis but do that, the developer was required to obtain a special use permit from the county.

When several members of the community complained that the RV park would make Dublin Hollow and Blue Sky Lane much too crowded, the developer discontinued the project.

A new development is now in the works for this same 30.5-acre plot of lakeside real estate. The new plan proposes sites for 15 houses, each situated on no less than one acre of property.

This area is zoned agricultural and as such, no special permit is required. Residential lots are allowed in an agricultural zoned district as a matter of right and so the county planning department is only required to give the proposal a procedural review.

It is still early in the process. The final site plan has yet to be submitted to the planning commission. However, on Thursday VDOT issued a response to the proposal claiming has no objection to the development, so long as the developer improves the roadway connecting the state maintained part of Blue Sky Lane with the privately maintained part of that road.

In addition to getting VDOT’s approval, the developer must submit a site development plan to the Virginia Department of Health which includes a septic system layout and site locations for water wells, which will be necessary.

The Department of Environmental Quality must also approve of the site’s erosion plan.

Harmon has reportedly little interest in building the residences, but rather plans to sell independent buyers plots of land within the site. To do this, it is likely that he will grade each residential site as well as a common area, which will likely be located on the shoreline of the lake.

One issue that may become important to the completion of this development is whether or not AEP will allow docks to be built on this section of Dublin Hollow. American Electric Power was reportedly not willing to allow docks to be built along the hollow for the previous development. So whether or not docks will be allowed and if they are, how many will be allowed, may be key to this development’s success.

There is also the question of the surrounding community. Last year, many in the surrounding community reacted negatively at the thought of a large RV park being constructed on Dublin Hollow. This new development would include up to 15 upscale homes, each situated on a large parcel of land and may not elicit such a strong negative reaction from the surrounding community.

