Model community unveiled at Ratcliffe

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Raymond F. Ratcliffe Transportation Museum celebrated the work of the late Willie Ryan by unveiling his model train display Thursday, which had been packed away in his basement for several years.

Wilmer (Willie) Ryan worked with Dr. Milton Brockmeyer on the model of 1950s era Pulaski, which includes running model trains, and is currently on display at the museum. This latest display also includes functioning model trains that chug through an expansive township complete with tiny buildings built to scale.

Sitting in front of the display was Ethel Ryan, Willies Ryan’s wife.

“It’s not a replica, it’s just something Willie saw in his mind,” said Ethel Ryan. “He worked on it for a long time. He was into model railroading when we got married. Then there was a model railroad club which included Dr. Brockmeyer, whose layout is here. Willy helped him with the designing of the town of Pulaski and I drove him around in the alleys and places so he could count the windows, measure the dimensions of buildings and that sort of thing. This layout is just what he saw in his mind. It went from one end of the basement to the other.”

Aside from model building, Willie enjoyed watching old movies with Ethel and would often tape AMC movies for her for long trips. One of his favorites was Gone with the Wind, which Ethel claims he watched back to back four times over on one occasion. The fact that there was a miniature depiction/model of Atlanta in the movie was likely part of the attraction. For years, Willie worked as a projectionist both for the Pulaski and the Dalton movie theaters.

According to Ethel, Willie was always painting or drawing or engaging in some kind of artistic endeavor. Ethel has visited all 50 states and while she was away traveling, Willie carved the outline of every state she visited using a hammer, a nail and the top of a frozen orange juice lid as his canvas.

“I have all of those can tops in my basement yet,” said Ethel. Willie died in 2003, just six days short of their 54th wedding anniversary.

Gary Eifried never met Willie but he knows his work. The same day that Willie Ryan’s fantasy train village was unveiled, Eifried received a plaque and a certificate from the transportation museum’s board naming him as the Volunteer of the Year. It was an appropriate setting because Eifried is the fellow who put together Willie Ryan’s model train set, which had been boxed up several years prior.

Eifried grabbed one of the tiny buildings, which was made out of a wooden block covered in painted wax paper and explained how Willie Ryan constructed the piece.

“All of these buildings are done the same way,” said Eifried. “He used serial box paper. I think they did this because it was the right thickness but it also must be acid-free. This stuff is 50 years old and the paper looks great. So I’m guessing it’s some kind of special paper because it had food in it. He was an illustrator so he drew everything on here. This is all pen and ink and then he colored it.”

Jay Turner constructed the backdrop for the model community. For this, he constructed a wall that wraps around the model complete with photographic images showing scenes of the Shenandoah valley.

Willie Ryan’s fantasy railroad village is currently on display at the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Transportation Museum.

Written by: Editor on April 2, 2019.

Comments

comments