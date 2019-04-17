Melvin Elwood Goad

Melvin Elwood Goad, age 74, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Pulaski County, Va., April 24, 1944, to the late Tony and Mary Wright Goad. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Wood Goad, and several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Tina Lawson, Petra and Gary Akers, Connie and Roger Leonard, Donna Ayotte, Erika Stanley; son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Sheila Ayotte; grandchildren, Marcus Lawson, Shammra Estep, Dustin Ayotte, Misty Jones, Jessica Kesler, Kendra Robertson, Megan Jones, Morgan Turpin; great-grandchildren, Brayden Lawson, Charisma Jones, Dawson Jones, Kenley Robertson, Braylon Robertson, Tatum Jones, Remi Turpin; sister and brother-in-law, Iris and Dave Chumbley, and brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Joyce Goad.

A graveside service is Thursday, April 18, 11 a.m., at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va., with the Rev. Tony Hodge officiating.

Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg, Va.

