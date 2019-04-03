Make a difference: Local Girl Scouts looking for donations

By DAVID GRAVELY

A group of local Girl Scouts visited the Dublin Fire Department recently and once completed, the group decided to create a drive to help take care of a need.

When firefighters and other first responders go out, many times they’re faced with tough situations. Unfortunately, some of those situations involve children who have just been through a traumatic and scary experience.

To help ease the stress level for these children, many first responders carry stuffed animals and blankets to give the children something to focus on other than the fire or accident that they’ve just experienced.

After hearing about this, the Girl Scouts from Troop 3027 in Pulaski decided to put together a drive to collect these items and then distribute them to area first responders.

A donation box has been placed at The Southwest Times in Pulaski for stuffed animals and blankets.

Not satisfied with just one project, the Scouts also wanted to do something to help the Humane Society of Pulaski County and PACC. A Facebook post led to a trip to the shelter, which gave the Scouts a list of what the most needed items were.

Those items include cat litter, cat and dog food and cleaning supplies such as bleach and paper towels.

Items to be donated to the shelter are being collected at the Dublin Animal Hospital and The Southwest Times. The Girl Scouts will deliver the supplies to each location when the boxes are full.

Anyone who would like to donate a large amount of items may contact April Quesenberry at 540-750-3920.

The Girl Scouts of Troop 3027 are Dixie Quesenberry, Alisha Walsh, Kylynn Ayers, Nyla Pettrey, Autumn Lefler, Lilly Mengel, Lyric Mengel, Abigail York, Tabitha Bobbit and Madison Waller.

