By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Virginia Department of Health has a new way to provide services to WIC clients, as well as educate the public on the program.

Pulaski County and other residents of the New River Health District will start seeing VDH”s new WIC (Women, Infants and Children) mobile unit at grocery stores, libraries, apartment complexes and in neighborhoods starting in May.

Debbie Poff, WIC supervisor, said the health district was able to purchase the mobile unit with federal discretionary “Fleet Feet for WIC” grant funds from U.S. Department of Agriculture. The van will provide WIC services to WIC clients throughout the NRV.

“The mobile clinic will provide immediate services to active participants by issuing benefits (WIC foods via EBT cards),” Poff said. “Also, we will help individuals in our communities understand WIC and promote nutritious foods and improved eating habits.”

The goal of WIC is to improve the health of pregnant women, infants and children under the age of five by promoting nutrition and health care access. WIC recipients must meet specific requirements regarding income, nutrition risk and other factors to be eligible for services.

To request the WIC mobile unit visit a community, call 540-585-3358.

