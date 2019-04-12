Locke to appear at depot, theater

By WILLIAM PAINE

Ever wanted to make and then play a musical instrument all within the space of a couple of hours? Who hasn’t?

For those who like this idea, Native American Kevin Locke is scheduled to teach a two-hour flute workshop beginning at 6 p.m. today at the Pulaski Train Depot.

Don’t have a flute? That’s OK, as the workshop provides a flute kit for attendees to assemble on-site. In addition to showing budding flautists how to make a flute, Locke will teach those present how to play songs heard commonly in his native Lakota Sioux homeland of South Dakota.

Locke was scheduled to be in Pulaski County Thursday but a blizzard in the Midwest closed the airport and so his new arrival time is today at Dulles Airport, where he plans to rent a car and drive to Pulaski.

Locke, whose Sioux name is Tokaheys Inajin, meaning First to Rise, is also scheduled to perform a hoop dance and play his personal flute as part of the 9th Annual Native American Heritage Festival at Bisset Park Saturday. This Sunday starting at 3 p.m., Locke will be at the Pulaski Theater for his Hoop of Life presentation.

It’s said that Locke tells the story of the Hoop Dance as the hoops spin around his appendages. The hoops are made of willow and Locke’s costume was once worn by his own grandfather.

“He’s very authentic,” stated Carol Smith who arranged for Locke to come to Pulaski as part of the American Evolution commemoration.

Locke is set to perform at Bisset Park at 1 p.m. Saturday as part of a larger production involving several native Americans. Tickets cost $5 for adults and $3 for children and Veterans.

Sunday afternoon’s show at the Pulaski Theater costs $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

The Flute Workshop costs $35 and though 15 have already signed up, there is still room for more to attend. To sign up for the Flute Workshop call (540) 616-5217.

Monies from these events go to the American Evolution 2019 Candle on Every Table Thanksgiving event.

