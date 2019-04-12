Lady Cougars rally in fourth to win

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

The Lady Cougar softball team found themselves on the bad side of a 2-0 score heading into the bottom of the fourth inning against Northside Wednesday. A furious rally in the bottom of the fourth provided enough runs and excited to earn Pulaski County the 7-3 win over the visiting Vikings.

The Vikings scored a run in the top of the second after a Lady Cougar error. They added another run in the top of the fourth on the strength of a walk and two singles to take the 2-0 lead.

That’s when the Lady Cougars decided to wake up. Lauren Cruise hit a hard single that got past the second base player, but she was thrown out attempting to take second. Jordan Hill made it to first base with a grounder to the shortstop. Josie Brewer earned a walk and Heather Haga came in as a courtesy runner. MaKenzie Reno crushed a double to deep center field that scored Hill and moved Haga to third. Shay Jackson hit a single toward the shortstop that scored Haga and moved Reno to second.

With the scored tied at 2-2, the Lady Cougars got greedy. Cheyenne Reed connected for a double to center field that scored Reno and Jackson. Laikin Smith singled to left field to score Reed. Jordyn Linkous hit another single to put runners on first and second, but a strike out ended the inning with the Lady Cougars up 5-2.

Northside scored in the top of the fifth. After a double and sacrifice bunt they scored on a passed ball to move the score to 5-3.

Pulaski County went back to work in the bottom of the fifth. Hill hit a hard single to left field to put a runner on the base. Brewer calmly stepped into the batter’s box, watched one strike and one ball go by, then crushed the ball to send it screaming over the left field fence for a two run homer. Neither team mounted a threat for the remainder of the game and the Lady Cougars earned the 7-3 victory.

The Lady Cougars finished the game with 10 hits and one error. Northside collected seven hits and no errors.

Reed finished the night with two hits, two RBI and a run scored. Hill also had two hits and two runs scored. Reno finished the night with one hit, one RBI, one walk and a run scored. Cruise had one hit. Jordyn Linkous had a hit and a run scored. Brewer had one hit, two RBI, a walk and a run scored. Jackson had one hit, an RBI and a run scored. Smith had a hit and an RBI. Haga scored one run.

Brewer went the distance on the pitching rubber. In seven innings she gave up seven hits, three walks and three runs (two earned) while striking out 12 batters.

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to be back in action tonight when they host Christiansburg. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

