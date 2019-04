Handbell choir’s spring concert is Sunday

Staff Report

Memorial Baptist Church’s Handbell Choir presents its spring concert Sunday.

Lavelva Stevens and Katie Bisset are accompanying the choir as special guests. Stevens plays keyboard and Bisset, flute.

This is the choir’s 23rd year together. Director is Lynn Loftus.

Sunday’s concert begins at 3 p.m. at Memorial Baptist, 995 Peppers Ferry Road, Pulaski.

Although admission is free, donations are appreciated to help offset costs.

Written by: Editor on April 23, 2019.

Comments

comments